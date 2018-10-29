SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Hydrochloric Acid Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This procurement report offers a detailed overview of the hydrochloric acid market, including the trends ruling the current trade scenario, growth opportunities and drivers, challenges, coverage of the top suppliers, and the newest developments in the market. This aids the buyers as well as the suppliers in taking critical decisions pertaining to procurement. This report also estimates sales potential of the hydrochloric acid in various geographies after conducting a cost-benefit analysis of the hydrochloric acid uses against the hydrochloric acid hazards in various geographies.

"The buyers must engage with suppliers who have strong raw material procurement contracts that give them better control over the fluctuating raw materials prices," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

Recent analysis of the market suggests that the buyers can enhance their cost savings by seeking product bundling opportunities and engaging with integrated suppliers.

The statements above lay emphasis on the importance of selecting the appropriate KPIs for both the buyers and the supplier in today's market. These lay the foundation for a successful procurement strategy and ensures stability and guaranteed profits in the hydrochloric acid market.

Buyers from industries such as oil and gas and steel, which are some of the major end-users of the category, consider supply assurance as a key supplier evaluation parameter.

Effective demand management is a critical cost-saving measure that can be adopted by buyers.

Such practices form the podium of a profitable and sustainable market strategy.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category provide detailed information on the major costs and volume drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help the buyers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

