

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Standex International Corp (SXI) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $15.86 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $14.00 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $15.49 million or $1.21 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $193.08 million from $189.14 million last year.



Standex International Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $15.49 Mln. vs. $15.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.21 vs. $1.23 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $193.08 Mln vs. $189.14 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX