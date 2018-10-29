Adhesive Film Market Worth $75.4 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, October 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Adhesive Film Market by Film Material (Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene), Application (Tapes, Graphic Films, Labels), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Transportation, Electrical & Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Adhesive Film Market is projected to grow from USD 57.2 billion in 2018 to USD 75.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2018 and 2023.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Don't miss out on business opportunities in Adhesive Film Market.

Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=201246148

Browse in-depth TOC on "Adhesive Film Market"

79- Tables

42- Figures

140- Pages

View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/adhesive-film-market-201246148.html

There has been wide acceptance of adhesive film in various industries such as packaging, automotive, electrical & electronics, construction, and others. This is expected to drive the growth of the Adhesive Film Market.

The polypropylene (PP) segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Adhesive Film Market, by film material, during the forecast period.

Polypropylene is a more versatile and cost-effective plastic than other thermo-forming and polyolefin materials. Additionally, polypropylene is highly resistant to a wide variety of acids and solvent solutions with a temperature range up to 212°F. Bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP), a derivative of PP, is used in a variety of tape applications such as food packaging and multi-purpose packaging. They have low hydrophilicity and do not allow printing by ink or wetting by adhesives.

Labels segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application of Adhesive Film Market during the forecast period.

The self-adhesive labels market is growing in accordance with the growth trends of the converting and packaging industries. Factors such as increasing urban population, demand for pharmaceutical supplies, increasing consumer awareness, and growth of the e-commerce industry have propelled the growth of the global self-adhesive labels market.

Request for Free Sample Report @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsample.asp?id=201246148

Electrical & electronics segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the Adhesive Film Market during the forecast period.

Adhesive films are used in the electrical & electronics industry to hold down protective insulation wrap, warning labels, and information labels. Moreover, adhesive film-based tapes are used in the manufacture of many consumer electronics devices such as mobile phones and cameras. Increasing demand for such adhesive film-based tapes, labels, and graphic films in electrical & electronics applications is driving the growth of the Adhesive Film Market.

Adhesive Film Market in APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The APAC Adhesive Film Market is segmented as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and the Rest of APAC. The APAC region is an emerging and lucrative market for adhesive films, owing to industrial development and improving economic conditions. This region constitutes, approximately, 61% of the world's population, resulting in the growth of the manufacturing and processing sectors.

Major players operating in the Adhesive Film Market include 3M Company (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), UPM-Kymmene OYJ (Finland), CCL Industries (Canada), and Toray Industries (Japan), among others.

Browse Adjacent Markets @Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/adhesive-film-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com