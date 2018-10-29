sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

83,27 Euro		+1,94
+2,39 %
WKN: 856956 ISIN: US8542311076 Ticker-Symbol: 9SI 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION83,27+2,39 %