ANNOUNCEMENT UNDER THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKET ACT, CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF A CHANGE IN THE SHAREHOLDING IN OUTOTEC OYJ

In accordance with the Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 5, Catella Fondförvaltning AB, Sweden (556533-6210) has informed that its holdings in shares of Outotec Oyj (OTE1V) on October 26, 2018 has fallen below 5%, and is 4.9076% with 8,986,959 shares.

The share capital of Outotec Oyj consists of 183,121,492 shares and each share is entitled to one vote at the general meeting of shareholders.

