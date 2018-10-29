Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2018) - China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (TSXV: ZKL) (the "Company"), announces today the completion of the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary Creative Grace Limited ("Creative Grace") to Amax Deluxe Limited, for $120,000 (the "Sale Transaction"). Creative Grace wholly owns Zhuhai Keli Electronic Co., Ltd. and Zhuhai Qunhui Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd., the Company's operating subsidiaries in China. As a result, the transaction resulted in the sale of the Company's electrical equipment and components business.

Shareholders approval for the Sale Transaction was obtained at the special meeting of shareholders held on Monday, August 27, 2018. In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company's listing will be transferred to the NEX board

The Company intends to look for new business opportunities following the Sale Transaction.

