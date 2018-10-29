Technavio's global small signal transistor market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181029005461/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global small signal transistor market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The implementation of automation in industries will be one of the major trends in the global small signal transistor market during 2019-2023. Automation is being adopted at a rapid pace in industries since it helps in controlling the systems efficiently and effectively. Small signal transistors can withstand temperatures and voltages and hence, are ideal components for UPS, PS, and IMDs. The increased switching speed of small signal transistors helps in the reduction of noise, which further decreases energy consumption. Such factors indicate that firms are concentrating on manufacturing transistor modules to support the demands of industrial automation, thereby diving the growth of the small signal transistor market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global small signal transistor market is the increasing demand for IoT:

Global small signal transistor market: Increasing demand for IoT

The global IoT devices market is expected to grow to approximately USD 1.37 billion by 2021. The growth in the demand for IoT is mainly due to the benefits offered by IoT in different sectors including the industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, and communication industries. IoT requires small signal ultra-low power transistors that consume less power. This will increase the performance of transistors. The adoption of IoT will fuel the need for enabler technologies, which will in turn, increase the adoption of small signal transistors.

According to a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio, "IoT is driving the demand for connected devices that have significantly increased bandwidth requirements. Many vendors are collectively working to address the requirement of connecting several products such as gateways, home appliances, and entertainment systems for smart homes, sensors, and STBs with common networking standards, which provide interoperability with a large range of smart devices."

Global small signal transistor market: Segmentation analysis

This global small signal transistor market analysis report provides market segmentation by application (industrial applications, automotive applications, communication, consumer electronics, and others) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the five major applications, the industrial applications segment held the largest small signal transistor market share in 2018, contributing to over 27% of the market. This application segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 56% share. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181029005461/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com