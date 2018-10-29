CX Leader Aegis Wins SHRM India Excellence Award for Diversity & Inclusion - Again

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colorado and MUMBAI, India, October 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Aegis, a Startek Company (NYSE: SRT) and global leader in customer experience management, today announced that for the sixth time in seven years it has received an HR Excellence Award from the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) India for Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion. The SHRM HR Excellence Awards were created to recognize organizations that put people first, deliver future-focused excellence in the field of People Management, and understand the importance of human capital as a key contributor to business outcomes.





Aegis was specifically recognized for the creation and use of a multidimensional model of diversity and outcomes-based measurement system to ensure individual and organizational characteristics, values, beliefs, experiences, backgrounds, preferences and behaviors support a diverse and inclusive workplace. As a recipient of the Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award, the organization is recognized with other best-in-class companies across the globe that have adopted and implemented policies and practices that build and promote diversity and inclusion.

"We are honored by the continued recognition of SHRM India for our efforts to create a progressive workplace where employees have a sense of purpose and thrive in a culture of empowerment, inclusion and diversity," commented Lance Rosenzweig, Global CEO for Aegis and Startek. "An inclusive workplace gives everyone the confidence to openly express their ideas and fosters higher levels of employee engagement. As the workplace continues to evolve, we'll keep raising the bar to ensure our nearly 50,000 employees across the globe, each of whom have unique abilities and talents, are empowered to help us change the world one conversation at a time."

The awards were presented to honorees during the seventh edition of the SHRM India Annual Conference on Thursday, October 11 at Taj Palace in New Delhi. More than 1,500 HR professionals from India attended. Nominations from organizations of all sizes and across multiple industries were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by a distinguished jury panel comprised of HR and business leaders from diverse fields. The jury evaluated submissions and in-person presentations from finalists based on the initiative's level of innovation, impact on stakeholders, and sustainability and scalability.

About Startek

Startek is a leading global provider of Customer Experience Management through business process outsourcing (BPO) services and technology services to corporations across a range of industries. Operating under the Startek and Aegis brands, the company has nearly 50,000 support experts across 66 contact center locations worldwide that are committed to enhancing the customer experience for clients. This is accomplished through a variety of multi-channel customer interactions, including voice, chat, email and IVR. The company also provides sales support, order processing, receivables management and social media analytics to power superior business results for its clients. To learn more about Startek's global solutions, please visit http://www.startek.com and http://www.aegisglobal.com.

About SHRM

Founded in 1948, the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) is the world's largest HR membership organization devoted to human resources management. Representing more than 300,000 members in over 165 countries, the Society is the leading provider of resources to serve the needs of HR professionals and advance the professional practice of human resources management. SHRM has more than 575 affiliated chapters within the United States and subsidiary offices in China, India and United Arab Emirates. Learn more at http://www.shrm.org .

