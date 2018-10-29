Wi2Wi Corporation: Ontario Superior Court Rules in Favor of Former CEO in Garnishment Proceedings Against Wi2Wi

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2018 / Wi2Wi Corporation ("Wi2Wi" or the "Company") (TSX-V: YTY) announces that the Ontario Superior Court has ruled in favour of its former CEO in garnishment proceedings against Wi2Wi and ordered the Company to pay the sum of $962,219.63 plus accrued interest to the Sheriff in the city of Toronto pursuant to the notice of garnishment (the "Ontario Court Decision"). The garnishment proceedings were commenced following the decision of the Supreme Court of Canada in Wilson v. Alharayeri, 2017 SCC 39 holding two former Wi2Wi directors personally liable for corporate oppression. The former directors were no longer affiliated with Wi2Wi.

The Company has notified its insurers of the Ontario Court Decision and is in the process of reviewing it. Wi2Wi has thirty days to appeal the Ontario Court Decision.

