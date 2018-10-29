Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Subscription shares - 2nd Annual Exercise Date

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

Reminder of Subscription Share Rights and the Second Annual Exercise Date

29 October 2018

This announcement is being published as a reminder only and is not to be read as a recommendation. Subscription Shareholders are not obliged to exercise their Subscription Share Rights and if they do not exercise their rights on this occasion they will have a further opportunity to do so on the last business day of November 2019.

On 2 December 2016, the Company undertook a bonus issue of one Subscription Share for every five Ordinary Shares held. The exercise price at which each Subscription Share may be converted to an Ordinary Share was set at 370.75 pence in year 1 (the published Net Asset Value of 366.88 pence plus a premium of 1%), 381.75 pence for year 2 (a premium of 4%) and 392.75 pence for year 3 (a premium of 7%) after which the exercise rights will expire.

Each Subscription Share confers the right, but not the obligation, to subscribe for one Ordinary Share, in the 25 Business Days preceding the last business day in November in 2018 and 2019.

The period to receive instructions will run from 29 October to 30 November 2018 for the Second Annual Exercise Date, 30 November 2018. The Ordinary Shares arising on exercise will be allotted within ten Business Days of the Second Annual Exercise Date.

