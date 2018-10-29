

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc.'s (TSLA) third-largest shareholder Baillie Gifford is ready to invest more capital in Tesla. The investment manager, which owns a 7.72 percent stake in the electric car maker, has also backed Tesla's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.



Nick Thomas, partner at Baillie Gifford, told the Times of London on Monday, 'If he needs more capital we would be willing to back him.'



The Scottish fund manager, which has 196.3 billion pounds in funds under management, called Musk an entrepreneur of 'vision and ambition, who's working towards a social good.'



Musk is Tesla's largest shareholder with a nearly 20 percent stake, followed by T. Rowe Price Associates, with a stake of about 10 percent.



Last Wednesday, Tesla reported that it swung to a third-quarter profit as revenues soared. Both earnings and revenues for the quarter trumped Wall Street expectations, as Tesla reported its first profit in two years.



The company's third-quarter net income was $311.5 million or $1.75 per share, compared to net loss of $619.4 million or $3.70 per share in the same period last year.



Tesla's Model 3 sedan was the best-selling car in the U.S. in terms of revenues and the 5th best-selling car in terms of volumes, the company said in a statement.



In the third quarter, Tesla said it delivered a total of 56,065 Model 3s to customers. Tesla noted that more than half of trade-in vehicles received through Model 3s were priced below $35,000 when new, which indicates that customers are willing to buy a more premium Model 3.



Tesla also said it is working hard to bring down the price of the Model 3 to $35,000 from $49,000.



Tesla had been criticized for slow manufacturing process at its Model 3 factory for the past few quarters. However, the company touted that it made 4,300 vehicles per week on average, 20 percent higher than its initial production target.



