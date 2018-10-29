The Best TEKKEN 7 Players from Around the World to Compete for Cash Purse, Bragging Rights, and to be the Undisputed TEKKEN World Tour 2018 Champion with Exclusive Livestream on Twitch

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. and social video service Twitch today announced details for the TEKKEN World Tour 2018 Finals. This year's TEKKEN World Tour (TWT) will conclude in Amsterdam, Netherlands on December 1st and 2nd. The two days of competition will reignite old rivalries and create new ones as world class TEKKEN players from the Americas, Europe, and Asia--such as Knee, Saint, Anakin, HighLow, JDCR, Tissuemon, Qudans (TEKKEN World Tour 2017 champion), and more, come together to determine who's the best TEKKEN 7 player in the world. For those unable to attend, the event will be livestreamed worldwide exclusively on Twitch (Twitch.tv/Tekken).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181029005513/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

With prize money on-the-line, the stakes for ultimate victory at the TEKKEN World Tour 2018 Finals will be high. Players wishing to participate, but who have not qualified through placement tournaments during the regular TWT season, will have the opportunity to compete in a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) event to be held on December 1st at The Theater Amsterdam, this year's venue for the TEKKEN World Tour 2018 Finals event. The LCQ will consist of 256 player slots; competitors will vie for the top spot which will qualify them to enter the main event taking place on December 2nd as one of 20 finalists competing for the coveted title of TEKKEN World Tour 2018 champion.

"Since its inception and inaugural tournament in 2017, the TEKKEN World Tour has gained momentum, countless new fans, and delivered overwhelming excitement both onsite at the events and online on Twitch," said Eric Hartness, Vice President of Marketing for BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. "As we approach the TEKKEN World Tour 2018 Finals, the TEKKEN 7 community is stronger than ever, the skill-level of competitive players is higher than ever, and we expect to produce the best TEKKEN World Tour Finals event ever!"

Throughout the two days of heavy competition, attendees will have an opportunity to meet Katsuhiro Harada, Franchise Director for the TEKKEN series at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., as well as TEKKEN 7 design team member, Michael Murray. Both gentlemen will be on hand to speak with TEKKEN fans, sign autographs, and for photo ops.

A limited number of tickets for the TEKKEN World Tour 2018 Finals are available for purchase starting today at the following Eventbrite website: https://2018twtfinals.eventbrite.com. Ticket details can be found below:



General Admission

Last Chance Qualifier with

General Admission

Preferred Admission



Cost

$10 $20 $40

Quantity

1000 256 80

The TEKKEN World Tour 2018 Finals event will be held at The Amsterdam Theater in Amsterdam, Netherlands located at:

Danzigerkade 5

1013 AP AMSTERDAM

theateramsterdam.nl

Rated T for TEEN by the ESRB, TEKKEN 7 is available now in the Americas for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PCs via STEAM. For more information about TEKKEN 7 or other titles from BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. please visit; https://www.bandainamcoent.com, follow us on Facebook at; https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS, or join the conversation on Twitter at; https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoUS. For more information about the TEKKEN World Tour, please visit: https://tekkenworldtour.com/

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for all major video game consoles, iOS, Android, and online platforms. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry's top video game franchises including PAC-MAN, GALAGA, TEKKEN, SOULCALIBUR, and ACE COMBAT. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime based video games including NARUTO SHIPPUDEN, DRAGON BALL Z, and ONE PIECE. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com or www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS

About Twitch

Twitch is the leading social video service and community for gamers where tens of millions of people come together each day from all over the globe to interact around live and on-demand content. This includes watching, talking, and chatting about video games and esports, as well as traditional sports, anime, music, the creative arts, and other shared interests. Twitch also runs TwitchCon, the annual convention for celebrating the Twitch community. For more information about Twitch, visit our Press Center, Twitter feed (Twitch), and Blog.

Press Release 2018 BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

TEKKEN7 ©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181029005513/en/

Contacts:

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

Denny Chiu

dchiu@bandainamcoent.com