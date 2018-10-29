International Medical Group Appoints New Global Head of Products and Strategy

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Group (IMG), an award-winning international medical and travel insurance company, is pleased to announce that Glenn Maykish has joined the company as the Global Head of Products and Strategy.

Glenn will be responsible for leading global product development for IMG's family of companies. As a member of the Executive team, he will be responsible for expanding the Company's capability to sell into new markets and segments. He will lead key strategic initiatives to leverage IMG's ever-expanding insurance and service capabilities through its parent, Sirius International Insurance Group.

Glenn comes to IMG from AXA Assistance USA, where he served as the Chief Commercial Officer working to expand into three new markets: multinational corporations, U.S. financial institutions, and health insurers. As an executive sponsor, he was responsible for AXA's development and implementation of multiple five-year strategic growth initiatives.

Previously, as the Head of Global Accident & Health Group Business at AIG, he built his global team in conjunction with driving a new strategy to transform the business. Maykish was recognized for his ability to lead in change management when he was chosen as the Senior Executive to represent all Consumer Lines of business on AIG's Commercial Lines Multinational Leadership team.

Prior to his time at AIG, Maykish worked as the Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Client Management at Cigna International Expatriate Benefits (now named Cigna Global Health Benefits). His leadership helped drive profitable retention and growth through his strategic organization of client management and the creation of premier client efforts.

"We are excited to welcome Glenn to the IMG team," said Executive Vice President Steve Paraboschi. "He has a strong track record of expanding market strategies while driving initiatives to transform the business. His industry expertise and demonstrated leadership will continue to grow IMG's key market segments."

About International Medical Group

For nearly 30 years, International Medical Group, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S.A., has provided global insurance benefits and assistance services to millions of members in almost every country. We are committed to being there with our members to provide them with Global Peace of Mind. Our full-service approach includes 24/7 worldwide assistance, medical management services, and highly trained, multilingual customer service professionals. IMG delivers the insurance products and assistance services members need, backed by the services they want. IMG's global family of companies includes AkesoCare Management, Global Response Ltd., and ALC Health.