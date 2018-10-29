

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - More than 250 organizations, representing 20 percent of all plastic packaging produced globally, have pledged to eradicate plastic waste by 2025. The campaign, named 'The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment,' is led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, in collaboration with UN Environment.



The campaign was officially unveiled at the 'Our Ocean Conference' in the Indonesian island of Bali on Monday. Many of the world's largest packaging producers, brands, retailers and recyclers, as well as governments and NGOs are signatories to the campaign.



They include well-known consumer businesses such as Danone, H&M Group, L'Oreal, Mars, Incorporated, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, and Unilever; major packing producers such as Amcor; plastics producers including Novamont; and resource management specialist Veolia.



The Global Commitment aims to eliminate problematic or unnecessary plastic packaging and move from single-use to reuse packaging models; Innovate to ensure 100 percent of plastic packaging can be easily and safely reused, recycled, or composted by 2025; and Circulate the plastic produced, by significantly increasing the amounts of plastics reused or recycled and made into new packaging or products.



Targets will be reviewed every 18 months, and become increasingly ambitious over the coming years. Businesses that sign the commitment will publish annual data on their progress to help drive momentum and ensure transparency.



Dame Ellen MacArthur, the record-breaking yachtswoman who founded the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, said 'The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment draws a line in the sand, with businesses, governments and others around the world uniting behind a clear vision for what we need to create a circular economy for plastic'.



This is just one step on what will be a challenging journey, but one which can lead to huge benefits for society, the economy and the environment, according to her. She called on all businesses and governments to go further and embark on a race to the top in the creation of a circular economy for plastic.



The retired English sailor was shocked by the level of plastic pollution she observed on her sailings across the oceans, which led to the launch of the foundation in 2010 to improve environmental standards, particularly on plastic use.



