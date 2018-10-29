

ROUND ROCK (dpa-AFX) - P. Schoenfeld Asset Management or 'PSAM', a registered investment adviser that advises clients who own more than $150 million of shares of Dell Technologies, Inc. Class V Common Stock (DVMT), after failure by the Company to issue a substantive response, released a letter that was delivered to the Dell Board of Directors on October 26 reaffirming PSAM's view that the consideration offered in the definitive proxy statement for the proposed conversion of DVMT into publicly traded Dell Class C Common Stock is grossly inadequate. As a result, PSAM intends to vote AGAINST the transaction as currently proposed.



PSAM states its firm belief that Dell must increase the offered consideration by at least 20% to narrow the discount and value the DVMT stock more fairly.



Further, the letter outlines that VMware's Special Dividend should NOT be contingent on the DVMT Transaction. Instead the Dell Board of Directors, who have a fiduciary duty to act in the best interest of all Dell shareholders, should work with VMware's Board and independent directors to eliminate the conditionality of the Special Dividend so it is paid regardless of whether the DVMT Transaction is approved or consummated.



