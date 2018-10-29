Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, October 29
|Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 26/10/2018) of £179.85m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 26/10/2018) of £179.85m
|Cash Position of £13.0m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 26/10/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|2,246.44p
|8,006,179
|Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|2227.55p
|Income share price
|2060.00p
|Discount to NAV
|(8.30)%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 26/10/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|15.05
|2
|RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|10.70
|3
|Vp Plc Ordinary 5p
|10.65
|4
|Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p
|10.55
|5
|Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|9.12
|6
|Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p
|8.23
|7
|Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|7.30
|8
|Renold Plc Ordinary 5p
|4.92
|9
|Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p
|4.61
|10
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p
|4.59
|11
|Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p
|2.85
|12
|Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p
|2.69
|13
|Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.04
|14
|Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.22
|15
|Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.06
|16
|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.92
|17
|National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p
|0.69
|18
|GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.64
|19
|Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p
|0.51
|20
|Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd
|0.42
|21
|LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.41
|22
|Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.37
|22
|Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred
|0.37
|24
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|0.11
|25
|Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001
|0.00
|26
|Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p
|0.00