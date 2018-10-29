sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 29

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 26/10/2018) of £58.37m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 26/10/2018) of £43.37m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 26/10/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 208.03p20850000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*203.05p
Ordinary share price 203.00p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV (2.42)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share 103.42p14500000
ZDP share price107.00p
Premium to NAV3.47%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 26/10/2018

