trade.io Expands TIOx Utilization and Enters Multi-billion Dollar Industry of Co-working

In a strategic move to provide additional ways to enhance usage & value of its token, TIOx, trade.io has announced its bold entry into a multi-billion dollar business segment. The announcement, which took place during a gathering of trade.io clients, affiliates and management on the island of Cyprus, involved the first mention of "NEST", a co-working and food & beverage franchise.

NEST will feature co-working facilities that will cater to freelancers, remote corporate workers and business travelers to name a few. All NEST locations will include modern cutting-edge common areas, meeting rooms and private cubicles. An important value add will be the introduction of "Quick Picks" which is modular food and beverage options, including but not limited to sushi, juice stations, pizza, a coffee bar, sandwiches, and beer & spirits. The Quick Picks will cater to co-working clients and is also designed to attract walk-in traffic as well, thus creating multiple revenue streams.

The initial two NEST franchises will launch in Malaysia by the beginning of December 2018, with future franchise opportunities to be located in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam. Co-working clients will receive discounts for payments in TIOx, and Quick Pick payments can be made in TIOx as well. Additionally, trade.io has already started talks with ATM providers to allow the ability to purchase TIOx through ATMs at the NEST facilities.

NEST will be managed by The Siswanto Group, which has been spearheading successful franchises in Malaysia, including American brands Johnny Rockets & Quiznos, as well as Singapore-based brand Franco. Most notably Siswanto was earmarked to open 30 franchise locations throughout Malaysia of NASDAQ listed Wingstop Restaurants Inc.

trade.io's Director of Business Development, John Patrick Mullin commented, "We are always looking at ways to add value and utility to TIOx. By entering the multi-billion dollar industry of co-working with our own unique twist, we're accomplishing this and adding an additional revenue source to our popular liquidity pool which participants can benefit from.

"NEST is designed to be a stand-alone business as well as a community outreach center for all trade.io community members and will be used as a venue in which ICO clients can conduct and meet their potential community members."

trade.io continues to strengthen its brand as it recently inked an equity partnership to form Forbes CryptoMarkets. It also recently completed a fork, which created trade.io's token, TIOx, which will commence trading exclusively on the trade.io Exchange on 31st October 2018.

