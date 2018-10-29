The following information is based on the press release from Karo Pharma AB (Karo Pharma) published on October 29, 2018 and may be subject to change. EQT VIII AB has announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Karo Pharma, whereby every one (1) Karo Pharma share held entitles their holder to a cash payment of SEK 36.90 per share. If Karo Pharma, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options and forwards/future contracts in Karo Pharma (KAROB) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to below. Please note that the historic volatility and dividend estimates determined when the bid was announced are fixed variables for the Fair Value calculation. The underlying share price and interest rate can change until the time of the adjustment and will be published in an Exchange Notice at the time of the adjustment. For further information please find the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=697073