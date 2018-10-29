The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 26 October 2018, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 26 October 2018 95.58p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 93.99p per ordinary share







29 October 2018



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45