The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, October 29
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 26 October 2018, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 26 October 2018 95.58p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 93.99p per ordinary share
29 October 2018
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45