SS&C Eze (formerly Eze Software), has been recognized for its technology and service contributions to the mutual fund marketplace. It won in the "Best Trading Technology Client Services" category at the Mutual Fund Services Technology Awards. The ceremony took place in New York on Oct. 4, 2018.

The awards recognize service providers' contributions to the mutual fund industry, honoring the achievements of fund administrators, custodians, law, accounting and technology firms providing vital operational functions to support mutual funds' businesses. SS&C Eze is being commended for its client service in the sector for the second year in a row.

"We are honored to be recognized for our innovative trading technology, and for our continued commitment to delivering the best service and support to our clients," said Jeffrey Shoreman, Senior V.P. and General Manager of SS&C Eze. "Funds increasingly are seeking ways to optimize their operations and minimize costs, and we continue to focus on delivering best-in-class technology and high-touch, personalized service to help our clients achieve operational excellence."

In the last 12 months, SS&C Eze made several important enhancements across Eze Investment Suite, including expanded abilities to seamlessly check pre-compliance across the full spectrum of EMS and OMS trading actions, improved accounting integration, additional trading intelligence tools and multiple usability improvements. It also upgraded its client service model and introduced the Personalized Client Experience, which aligned its client service organization to consistently deliver high-quality, scalable, and personalized support to investment operations using Eze software. Moving beyond the industry standard helpdesk, SS&C Eze's Personalized Client Experience provides an extension of its clients' operations team with a trading desk environment that combines complimentary, personal service with industry-leading technology.

SS&C Eze is a global leading provider of investment management software solutions designed to optimize operational and investment alpha throughout the entire investment process. SS&C Eze provides the platform for growth for the entire investment management community, maximizing efficiencies across order management, trade execution analytics, portfolio analytics modeling, compliance regulatory reporting, commission management, and portfolio & investor accounting. For more than 20 years Boston-based SS&C Eze has been driving innovation in financial technology. Today, SS&C Eze partners with more than 2,500 buy- and sell-side institutions in 45 countries from their 15 offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.ezesoft.com.

