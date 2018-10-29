New shares in Erria A/S will be admitted to trading on First North Copenhagen as per 31 October 2018. The new shares are issued due to a private placement. Name: Erria ------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060101483 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: ERRIA ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 7,896,686 shares ------------------------------------------------- Change: 789,668 shares ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 8,686,354 shares ------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 5.81 ------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 49569 ------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed by request from Certified Advisor Kapital Partner ApS For further information, please contact Kapital Partner ApS on +45 8988 7846 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=697075