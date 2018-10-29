Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports September 30, 2018 Earnings

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2018 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX: CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The Company earned $1,125,000 (or $0.39 per average share outstanding) in the third quarter 2018 compared to $1,162,000 (or $0.41 per average share outstanding) in the third quarter 2017. The Company earned $3,202,000 (or $1.12 per average share outstanding) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018 and $3,318,000 (or $1.16 per average share outstanding) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2017.
The Company's annualized return on average assets and average equity for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 were 1.08% and 7.67%, respectively, compared to 1.10% and 7.91%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The Company's annualized return on average assets and average equity for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018 were 1.07% and 7.30%, respectively, compared to 1.09% and 7.72%, respectively, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2017. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios for September 30, 2018 were 21.12%, 21.63%, 13.60% and 21.12%, respectively. Third quarter tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.06%. The Company's strong capital position, supplemented by recent and reasonably anticipated core earnings, remains supportive of the regular $0.26 quarterly common stock cash dividend payments to shareholders.
Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 700,825 shares, or 24.50% on September 30, 2018.
As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on September 30, 2018, the Company employed 98 people in full-time and part-time positions. Forty-seven (45) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, Thirty-five (35) employees are full-time and ten (10) employees are part-time. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In 2013, the Company and the bargaining unit entered into a labor agreement that will expire in February 2019. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.
The Company operates nine community banking facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cbthebank.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.
Safe Harbor Statement
Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.
Contact Information:
Wendy S. Piper
First Senior Vice President
Secretary/Treasurer
wpiper@cbthebank.com
724-537-9923
COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|September 30,
|December 31
|September 30,
|2018
|2017
|2017
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks on demand
|$
|8,183
|$
|4,933
|$
|6,709
Interest bearing deposits with banks
|50
|49
|245
Total cash and cash equivalents
|8,233
|4,982
|6,954
Securities available for sale
|160,194
|145,669
|180,326
Restricted investments in bank stock
|1,563
|412
|1,923
Loans
|226,132
|209,661
|215,218
Allowance for loan losses
|(1,348
|)
|(1,250
|)
|(1,289
|)
Net loans
|224,784
|208,411
|213,929
Premises and equipment
|2,889
|2,946
|3,060
Investment in Life Insurance
|19,633
|19,230
|19,087
Other assets
|4,530
|4,369
|3,319
Total assets
|$
|421,826
|$
|386,019
|$
|428,598
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
|$
|130,450
|$
|121,861
|$
|124,110
Interest bearing
|195,706
|196,386
|193,195
Total deposits
|326,156
|318,247
|317,305
Short-term borrowings
|37,155
|5,650
|48,425
Other liabilities
|1,067
|2,096
|3,633
Total liabilities
|364,378
|325,993
|369,363
Shareholders' equity:
|7,200
|7,200
|7,200
Retained earnings
|62,686
|61,715
|60,257
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|106
|3,655
|4,322
Less treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2018 and 2017
|(12,544
|)
|(12,544
|)
|(12,544
|)
Total shareholders' equity
|57,448
|60,026
|59,235
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|421,826
|$
|386,019
|$
|428,598
COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months
|Nine Months
|Ended September 30
|Ended September 30
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
|$
|2,397
|$
|2,300
|$
|6,882
|$
|6,800
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
|1,097
|1,035
|3,234
|2,712
Exempt from federal income taxes
|601
|693
|1,575
|2,049
Other
|23
|24
|51
|59
Total Interest income
|4,118
|4,052
|11,742
|11,620
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on deposits
|147
|83
|373
|227
Interest on short-term borrowings
|212
|162
|384
|341
Total Interest expense
|359
|245
|757
|568
NET INTEREST INCOME
|3,759
|3,807
|10,985
|11,052
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|-
|-
|-
|-
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|3,759
|3,807
|10,985
|11,052
OTHER OPERATING INCOME:
Asset management and trust income
|318
|324
|995
|953
Service charges on deposit accounts
|185
|200
|547
|582
Net Security loses
|(11
|)
|-
|(11
|)
|-
Loss on sale of OREO
|-
|-
|-
|(6
|)
Income from investment in life insurance
|131
|126
|378
|397
Other income
|41
|58
|170
|200
Total other operating income
|664
|708
|2,079
|2,126
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
|1,795
|1,785
|5,421
|5,297
Net occupancy expense
|212
|219
|639
|655
Furniture and equipment
|189
|112
|369
|379
Pennsylvania shares tax
|142
|128
|412
|378
Legal and professional
|89
|95
|323
|272
FDIC insurance expense
|28
|32
|84
|88
Other expenses
|725
|777
|2,257
|2,194
Total other operating expenses
|3,180
|3,148
|9,505
|9,263
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|1,243
|1,367
|3,559
|3,915
Income tax expense
|118
|205
|357
|597
Net income
|$
|1,125
|$
|1,162
|$
|3,202
|$
|3,318
Average Shares Outstanding
|2,860,953
|2,860,953
|2,860,953
|2,860,953
Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.41
|$
|1.12
|$
|1.15
SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corporation
