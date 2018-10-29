Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports September 30, 2018 Earnings

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2018 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX: CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The Company earned $1,125,000 (or $0.39 per average share outstanding) in the third quarter 2018 compared to $1,162,000 (or $0.41 per average share outstanding) in the third quarter 2017. The Company earned $3,202,000 (or $1.12 per average share outstanding) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018 and $3,318,000 (or $1.16 per average share outstanding) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2017.

The Company's annualized return on average assets and average equity for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 were 1.08% and 7.67%, respectively, compared to 1.10% and 7.91%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The Company's annualized return on average assets and average equity for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018 were 1.07% and 7.30%, respectively, compared to 1.09% and 7.72%, respectively, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2017. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios for September 30, 2018 were 21.12%, 21.63%, 13.60% and 21.12%, respectively. Third quarter tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.06%. The Company's strong capital position, supplemented by recent and reasonably anticipated core earnings, remains supportive of the regular $0.26 quarterly common stock cash dividend payments to shareholders.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 700,825 shares, or 24.50% on September 30, 2018.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on September 30, 2018, the Company employed 98 people in full-time and part-time positions. Forty-seven (45) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, Thirty-five (35) employees are full-time and ten (10) employees are part-time. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In 2013, the Company and the bargaining unit entered into a labor agreement that will expire in February 2019. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates nine community banking facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cbthebank.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

Contact Information:

Wendy S. Piper

First Senior Vice President

Secretary/Treasurer

wpiper@cbthebank.com

724-537-9923

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, December 31 September 30, 2018 2017 2017 ASSETS Cash and due from banks on demand $ 8,183 $ 4,933 $ 6,709 Interest bearing deposits with banks 50 49 245 Total cash and cash equivalents 8,233 4,982 6,954 Securities available for sale 160,194 145,669 180,326 Restricted investments in bank stock 1,563 412 1,923 Loans 226,132 209,661 215,218 Allowance for loan losses (1,348 ) (1,250 ) (1,289 ) Net loans 224,784 208,411 213,929 Premises and equipment 2,889 2,946 3,060 Investment in Life Insurance 19,633 19,230 19,087 Other assets 4,530 4,369 3,319 Total assets $ 421,826 $ 386,019 $ 428,598 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 130,450 $ 121,861 $ 124,110 Interest bearing 195,706 196,386 193,195 Total deposits 326,156 318,247 317,305 Short-term borrowings 37,155 5,650 48,425 Other liabilities 1,067 2,096 3,633 Total liabilities 364,378 325,993 369,363 Shareholders' equity:





7,200 7,200 7,200 Retained earnings 62,686 61,715 60,257 Accumulated other comprehensive income 106 3,655 4,322 Less treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2018 and 2017 (12,544 ) (12,544 ) (12,544 ) Total shareholders' equity 57,448 60,026 59,235 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 421,826 $ 386,019 $ 428,598

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30 Ended September 30 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 2,397 $ 2,300 $ 6,882 $ 6,800 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,097 1,035 3,234 2,712 Exempt from federal income taxes 601 693 1,575 2,049 Other 23 24 51 59 Total Interest income 4,118 4,052 11,742 11,620 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 147 83 373 227 Interest on short-term borrowings 212 162 384 341 Total Interest expense 359 245 757 568 NET INTEREST INCOME 3,759 3,807 10,985 11,052 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES - - - - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 3,759 3,807 10,985 11,052 OTHER OPERATING INCOME: Asset management and trust income 318 324 995 953 Service charges on deposit accounts 185 200 547 582 Net Security loses (11 ) - (11 ) - Loss on sale of OREO - - - (6 ) Income from investment in life insurance 131 126 378 397 Other income 41 58 170 200 Total other operating income 664 708 2,079 2,126 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 1,795 1,785 5,421 5,297 Net occupancy expense 212 219 639 655 Furniture and equipment 189 112 369 379 Pennsylvania shares tax 142 128 412 378 Legal and professional 89 95 323 272 FDIC insurance expense 28 32 84 88 Other expenses 725 777 2,257 2,194 Total other operating expenses 3,180 3,148 9,505 9,263 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,243 1,367 3,559 3,915 Income tax expense 118 205 357 597 Net income $ 1,125 $ 1,162 $ 3,202 $ 3,318 Average Shares Outstanding 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 Earnings Per Share $ 0.39 $ 0.41 $ 1.12 $ 1.15

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corporation

