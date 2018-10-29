sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports September 30, 2018 Earnings

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2018 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX: CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The Company earned $1,125,000 (or $0.39 per average share outstanding) in the third quarter 2018 compared to $1,162,000 (or $0.41 per average share outstanding) in the third quarter 2017. The Company earned $3,202,000 (or $1.12 per average share outstanding) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018 and $3,318,000 (or $1.16 per average share outstanding) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2017.

The Company's annualized return on average assets and average equity for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 were 1.08% and 7.67%, respectively, compared to 1.10% and 7.91%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The Company's annualized return on average assets and average equity for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018 were 1.07% and 7.30%, respectively, compared to 1.09% and 7.72%, respectively, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2017. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios for September 30, 2018 were 21.12%, 21.63%, 13.60% and 21.12%, respectively. Third quarter tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.06%. The Company's strong capital position, supplemented by recent and reasonably anticipated core earnings, remains supportive of the regular $0.26 quarterly common stock cash dividend payments to shareholders.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 700,825 shares, or 24.50% on September 30, 2018.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on September 30, 2018, the Company employed 98 people in full-time and part-time positions. Forty-seven (45) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, Thirty-five (35) employees are full-time and ten (10) employees are part-time. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In 2013, the Company and the bargaining unit entered into a labor agreement that will expire in February 2019. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates nine community banking facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cbthebank.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

Contact Information:

Wendy S. Piper
First Senior Vice President
Secretary/Treasurer
wpiper@cbthebank.com
724-537-9923


COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


 September 30, December 31 September 30,
2018 2017 2017
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks on demand
 $ 8,183 $ 4,933 $ 6,709
Interest bearing deposits with banks
 50 49 245
Total cash and cash equivalents
 8,233 4,982 6,954
Securities available for sale
 160,194 145,669 180,326
Restricted investments in bank stock
 1,563 412 1,923
Loans
 226,132 209,661 215,218
Allowance for loan losses
 (1,348) (1,250) (1,289)
Net loans
 224,784 208,411 213,929
Premises and equipment
 2,889 2,946 3,060
Investment in Life Insurance
 19,633 19,230 19,087
Other assets
 4,530 4,369 3,319
Total assets
 $ 421,826 $ 386,019 $ 428,598
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
 $ 130,450 $ 121,861 $ 124,110
Interest bearing
 195,706 196,386 193,195
Total deposits
 326,156 318,247 317,305
Short-term borrowings
 37,155 5,650 48,425
Other liabilities
 1,067 2,096 3,633
Total liabilities
 364,378 325,993 369,363
Shareholders' equity:



7,200 7,200 7,200
Retained earnings
 62,686 61,715 60,257
Accumulated other comprehensive income
 106 3,655 4,322
Less treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2018 and 2017
 (12,544) (12,544) (12,544)
Total shareholders' equity
 57,448 60,026 59,235
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
 $ 421,826 $ 386,019 $ 428,598

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


 Three Months Nine Months
Ended September 30 Ended September 30
2018 2017 2018 2017
(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
 $ 2,397 $ 2,300 $ 6,882 $ 6,800
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
 1,097 1,035 3,234 2,712
Exempt from federal income taxes
 601 693 1,575 2,049
Other
 23 24 51 59
Total Interest income
 4,118 4,052 11,742 11,620
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on deposits
 147 83 373 227
Interest on short-term borrowings
 212 162 384 341
Total Interest expense
 359 245 757 568
NET INTEREST INCOME
 3,759 3,807 10,985 11,052
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
 - - - -
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
 3,759 3,807 10,985 11,052
OTHER OPERATING INCOME:
Asset management and trust income
 318 324 995 953
Service charges on deposit accounts
 185 200 547 582
Net Security loses
 (11) - (11) -
Loss on sale of OREO
 - - - (6)
Income from investment in life insurance
 131 126 378 397
Other income
 41 58 170 200
Total other operating income
 664 708 2,079 2,126
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
 1,795 1,785 5,421 5,297
Net occupancy expense
 212 219 639 655
Furniture and equipment
 189 112 369 379
Pennsylvania shares tax
 142 128 412 378
Legal and professional
 89 95 323 272
FDIC insurance expense
 28 32 84 88
Other expenses
 725 777 2,257 2,194
Total other operating expenses
 3,180 3,148 9,505 9,263
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
 1,243 1,367 3,559 3,915
Income tax expense
 118 205 357 597
Net income
 $ 1,125 $ 1,162 $ 3,202 $ 3,318
Average Shares Outstanding
 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953
Earnings Per Share
 $ 0.39 $ 0.41 $ 1.12 $ 1.15

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/526552/Commercial-National-Reports-September-30-2018-Earnings


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE