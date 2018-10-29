

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Following last week's sharp pullback, the European markets recovered some lost ground Monday. The recovery on Wall Street helped to fuel the rally in equities, as investors stepped in to buy stocks at reduced prices.



The political turmoil in Germany did little to dent the risk appetite of investors at the start of the new trading week. On Sunday, Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government suffered a beating in a second key regional election in as many weeks. Merkel will reportedly not seek re-election for party chief, but wants to remain as chancellor.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 1.30 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 1.13 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 1.17 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 1.79 percent and the CAC of France rose 0.92 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 1.69 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 1.41 percent.



In Frankfurt, Kuka fell 1.23 percent. The manufacturer of robotics and automation solutions has cut its FY18 sales and margin view after reporting a rise in third-quarter earnings.



GEA Group rallied 1.38 percent. The company's third-quarter profit after tax from continuing operations increased to 61.9 million euros from 50.0 million euros.



In London, Rio Tinto rose 2.20 percent. The mining giant said that non-binding 2016 agreement for Aluminum Corp of China to acquire Rio Tinto's entire interest in the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea has lapsed.



HSBC Holdings jumped 5.59 percent as it reported a 28 percent increase in third-quarter pre-tax profit, helped by lower costs and the bank's push into Asia.



Shire Plc advanced 3.41 percent. Japan's Takeda has proposed the sale of a treatment currently under development by Shire.



Pharmaceutical firm Novartis rallied 2.17 percent in Zurich after announcing additional brolucizumab Phase III results from year two that reaffirmed its positive year one findings.



UK mortgage approvals declined in September, figures from Bank of England showed Monday. The number of housing loan approvals fell to 65,269 in September from 66,101 in August. Nonetheless, this was above the expected level was 64,700.



A report released by the Commerce Department on Monday showed personal income in the U.S. rose by slightly less than expected in the month of September, although the report also showed personal spending increased in line with estimates.



The report said personal income edged up by 0.2 percent in September after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in August.



Economists had expected income to rise by 0.3 percent, matching the increase originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said personal spending rose by 0.4 percent in September after increasing by an upwardly revised 0.5 percent in August.



Spending had been expected to advance by 0.4 percent following the 0.3 percent growth originally reported for the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX