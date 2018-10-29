Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2018) - Getchell Gold Corp. (formerly Wabi Exploration Inc.) ("Getchell Gold") announces that all management's proposed resolutions were approved by the shareholders at the special meeting of its shareholders held October 26, 2018 (the "SGM").

Re-elected to the board of directors were Peter M. Clausi, Edward Stringer and Randy Hoback. William Wagener, Christopher Berlet and Stephen Goodman were newly elected to the board conditional upon the closing of the previously announced Arrangement Agreement with Buena Vista Gold Inc. ("BVG").

The shareholders approved the Arrangement Agreement with BVG, the stock option plan, the sale of four of Getchell Gold's current assets, the conversion of non-arm's length debt to equity, and the consolidation of Getchell Gold's common shares on a 1-new-for-6-old basis.

Management intends to close on the Arrangement Agreement and related financing within the next two weeks, following which the consolidated shares will trade under the symbol "GTCH".

Through a Nevada subsidiary, BVG owns six identified targets in the highly mineralized Northern Nevada Rift in northwest Nevada.

For further information contact:

Peter M. Clausi, CEO

1 416 890 1232

pclausi@brantcapital.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.