Victory Nickel Inc.: Victory Nickel Announces Retirement of René Galipeau as Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2018 / Victory Nickel Inc. ("Victory Nickel" or the "Company") (CNSX: NI, www.victorynickel.ca) today announced that René Galipeau has retired as CEO of the Company, effective immediately, due to personal reasons.

The board, management team and shareholders of Victory Nickel have been fortunate to have the benefit of his expertise since the inception of the Company and through the more than challenging circumstances one inevitably confronts in our industry. We are deeply appreciative and thank him for his service.

Mr. Galipeau has more than 48 years in the mining industry spanning a wide range of commodities, companies and innumerable economic cycles. He is known for his creativity, tenacity, compassion and sense of humour in every facet of his career. He had the vision to create Victory Nickel through the acquisition of the Minago, Mel and Lac Rocher sulphide nickel projects from Nuinsco Resources Limited ("Nuinsco"), generating approximately $150 million in previously-unrecognized value for Nuinsco and Victory Nickel shareholders after the Company went public in 2007. In 2012, Mr. Galipeau moved the Company in a bold new direction with the creation of Victory Silica Ltd. as an entry point into the growing frac sand market in order to demonstrate the significant value of the Minago property's frac sand resource.

"On a personal note, Rene has mentored a long list of mining executives over his career, of which I am one, dating back more than 25 years and I want to thank him for his guidance and unwavering support; a true friend and consummate professional. It has been a privilege to work alongside him," said Cynthia Thomas, Chair.

Ms. Thomas has been appointed Executive Chair and Sean Stokes, Interim Chief Executive Officer in addition to his current role as Acting Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Galipeau will remain on the Board of Directors and continue to serve as an advisor to the Company.

About Victory Nickel

Victory Nickel Inc. is a Canadian company with four sulphide nickel deposits containing significant NI 43-101-compliant nickel resources and a significant frac sand resource at its Minago project. Victory Nickel is focused on becoming a mid-tier nickel producer by developing its existing properties, Minago, Mel and Lynn Lake (currently under option to Corazon Mining Ltd.) in Manitoba, and Lac Rocher in northwestern Québec. Through a wholly-owned subsidiary, Victory Silica Ltd., Victory Nickel at its 7P Plant frac sand processing facility in Seven Persons Alberta, has established itself in the frac sand business prior to commencing frac sand production and sales from Minago.

