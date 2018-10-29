Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 29 October 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 87,323 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.7000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.5378

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,402,628,576 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,402,628,576 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

29 OCTOBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 1836 26.00 16:10:01 London Stock Exchange 1072 26.00 15:49:55 London Stock Exchange 103 26.00 15:49:54 London Stock Exchange 1 26.00 15:49:54 London Stock Exchange 377 26.00 15:49:54 London Stock Exchange 527 26.00 15:49:54 London Stock Exchange 3361 26.30 15:17:50 London Stock Exchange 3310 26.40 12:40:03 London Stock Exchange 64 26.40 12:10:32 London Stock Exchange 108 26.40 12:05:18 London Stock Exchange 233 26.40 11:56:16 London Stock Exchange 47 26.40 11:47:19 London Stock Exchange 204 26.40 11:41:20 London Stock Exchange 3637 26.40 11:31:40 London Stock Exchange 4306 26.45 11:12:29 London Stock Exchange 3797 26.60 11:12:22 London Stock Exchange 251 26.55 10:55:33 London Stock Exchange 1662 26.55 10:48:48 London Stock Exchange 5 26.55 10:48:48 London Stock Exchange 115 26.55 10:48:48 London Stock Exchange 693 26.55 10:48:48 London Stock Exchange 4233 26.55 10:07:01 London Stock Exchange 10755 26.65 09:50:58 London Stock Exchange 3879 26.70 09:48:01 London Stock Exchange 468 26.65 09:44:53 London Stock Exchange 1872 26.65 09:44:53 London Stock Exchange 2340 26.65 09:44:53 London Stock Exchange 11612 26.65 09:44:53 London Stock Exchange 4001 26.45 09:43:43 London Stock Exchange 3793 26.60 09:43:23 London Stock Exchange 3791 26.65 09:25:23 London Stock Exchange 2140 26.65 09:15:43 London Stock Exchange 91 26.65 09:14:18 London Stock Exchange 87 26.65 09:11:17 London Stock Exchange 36 26.65 09:05:18 London Stock Exchange 11 26.65 09:02:17 London Stock Exchange 14 26.65 08:59:19 London Stock Exchange 46 26.65 08:56:17 London Stock Exchange 620 26.65 08:51:37 London Stock Exchange 929 26.65 08:51:36 London Stock Exchange 11 26.65 08:51:36 London Stock Exchange 3695 26.50 08:35:04 London Stock Exchange 7190 26.50 08:34:20 London Stock Exchange

-ends-