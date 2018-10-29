sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,298 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
29.10.2018 | 18:04
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 29

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:29 October 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):87,323
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.7000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):26.5378

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,402,628,576 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,402,628,576 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

29 OCTOBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
183626.0016:10:01London Stock Exchange
107226.0015:49:55London Stock Exchange
10326.0015:49:54London Stock Exchange
126.0015:49:54London Stock Exchange
37726.0015:49:54London Stock Exchange
52726.0015:49:54London Stock Exchange
336126.3015:17:50London Stock Exchange
331026.4012:40:03London Stock Exchange
6426.4012:10:32London Stock Exchange
10826.4012:05:18London Stock Exchange
23326.4011:56:16London Stock Exchange
4726.4011:47:19London Stock Exchange
20426.4011:41:20London Stock Exchange
363726.4011:31:40London Stock Exchange
430626.4511:12:29London Stock Exchange
379726.6011:12:22London Stock Exchange
25126.5510:55:33London Stock Exchange
166226.5510:48:48London Stock Exchange
526.5510:48:48London Stock Exchange
11526.5510:48:48London Stock Exchange
69326.5510:48:48London Stock Exchange
423326.5510:07:01London Stock Exchange
1075526.6509:50:58London Stock Exchange
387926.7009:48:01London Stock Exchange
46826.6509:44:53London Stock Exchange
187226.6509:44:53London Stock Exchange
234026.6509:44:53London Stock Exchange
1161226.6509:44:53London Stock Exchange
400126.4509:43:43London Stock Exchange
379326.6009:43:23London Stock Exchange
379126.6509:25:23London Stock Exchange
214026.6509:15:43London Stock Exchange
9126.6509:14:18London Stock Exchange
8726.6509:11:17London Stock Exchange
3626.6509:05:18London Stock Exchange
1126.6509:02:17London Stock Exchange
1426.6508:59:19London Stock Exchange
4626.6508:56:17London Stock Exchange
62026.6508:51:37London Stock Exchange
92926.6508:51:36London Stock Exchange
1126.6508:51:36London Stock Exchange
369526.5008:35:04London Stock Exchange
719026.5008:34:20London Stock Exchange

-ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire