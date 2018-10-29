Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.: Hemp Grow Trial Shows Z1-Zeolite Offers Greater Yield, Less Water and Less Nutrient Leaching

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2018 / PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. (PLAN-TSX:V) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN" or the "Company") has received a summary of the results that have been achieved to date in the hemp plant grow trial that began in March 2018.

The trial included two popular grow mediums used in the cannabis industry, although only one of the two grow mediums has enough data to address at this time. All the information included below is describing the results of just one of the two grow mediums that were tested, the organic grow medium. The Company wishes to warn the reader, that this initial release of data has yet to be conclusive.

As the trial is yet to be completed, statistical validation, and a final review have yet to be achieved. Although both plant tissue and soil pathology determinations have been completed, the data still requires compilation. In addition, cannabinoid analyses of flower tissue are currently under way and were a cause for delay due to untimely equipment failure.

The results that have been received show that Z1-Zeolite tends to improve the performance of the organic grow medium for growth of hemp plants. Plants which were potted in the organic grow medium required less application of water than the plants planted without Z1 Zeolite in the grow medium. In addition to soil moisture conservation, substantially more nutrients were retained as measured by the nutrient content of the leachate for each plant. Further, plant tissue demonstrated higher nutrient content when the organic grow medium contained Z1-Zeolite.

"It is quite remarkable that the addition of our signature Z1-Zeolite has shown the ability to conserve nutrients and water. The results we have received on the organic grow medium appear to demonstrate reduced water consumption by up to 12.5% while improving bud yield by up to 7.4%. The results are extremely encouraging towards our effort to prove the efficacy of Z1 Zeolite as a component of commercial grow mediums used in the cannabis industry. Based on these attributes, we believe our Z1-Zeolite is something growers of all sizes should consider," stated Steve Harpur, CEO of Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.

The Z1-Zeolite's unique characteristics continue to show positive benefits to the booming Marijuana industry. The Z1-Zeolite deposit is 100% owned by Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (subject to royalties).

Progressive Planet has received notification that InnoTech Alberta expects to complete the Cannabinoid profiles, analyze all outstanding data, and draft the final report before the middle of November 2018.

Progressive Planet is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with a flagship Z1-Zeolite mine in British Columbia, the right to earn a 20% interest in a lithium project in Manitoba and a graphite property in Buckingham, Quebec.

