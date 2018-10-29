OL GROUPE: EXTENSION OF KIT MANUFACTURER CONTRACT WITH adidas UNTIL 2025

Lyon, 29 October 2018



Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to announce that it has signed a firm, irrevocable memorandum of understanding with adidas, which will continue to be the exclusive kit manufacturer for all Olympique Lyonnais teams over the 2020-25 period.

This agreement confirms the excellent relationship the club and the brand have had since 2010, and will make it possible to pursue a partnership that has created a great deal of value for the two companies and for their people.

Under this agreement, Olympique Lyonnais will continue to receive from adidas, for every football season, an increased minimum lump-sum payment and royalties based on the sale of products bearing the Olympique Lyonnais and adidas brands. This payment may be adjusted based on actual product sales and Olympique Lyonnais' results in the French and/or European competitions in which it plays.

Olympique Lyonnais is one of adidas's principal sports marketing partners in France and benefits from the brand's sales and marketing prowess, which continues to enhance the club's profile and standing both at home and abroad.





OL Groupe

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: dirfin@olympiquelyonnais.com

www.ol.fr







Euronext Paris - Segment B

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services - CAC Travel & Leisure

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 5755 Recreational services



