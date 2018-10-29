Petro Rio S.A. ("Company" or "PetroRio") (B3 ticker: PRIO3), following best practices of corporate governance, hereby informs the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of FRADE JAPÃO PETRÓLEO LIMITADA ("FRADE JAPÃO"), a limited liability company holding 18.26% working interest in the Frade Field.

Working Interest in the Frade Concession, Source: http://www.anp.gov.br/images/planos_desenvolvimento/Frade.pdf (Photo: Business Wire)

The acquisition is the result of a competitive process and increases Company net production in approximately 25% of boed, as well as 150% in oil reserves. The conclusion of the acquisition is subject to certain conditions precedent as well as internal and external approvals.

The execution of this agreement reaffirms, once again, PetroRio's strategy of growth through acquisitions of producing assets, as well as representing a diversification of its portfolio of revenue generating assets.

About PetroRio

PetroRio is one of the largest independent companies in the oil and gas production in Brazil. The Company's corporate culture seeks to increase production through the acquisition of new production assets, the re-exploration of assets, increased operational efficiency and reduction of production costs and corporate expenses. PetroRio's main objective is to create value for its shareholders with growing financial discipline and preserving its liquidity, with full respect for safety and the environment. For further information, please visit the Company's website: www.petroriosa.com.br.

