

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier Transportation Monday said it has appointed Elliot Sander as new President of Bombardier Transportation's Americas Region, effective November 19, 2018.



Sander will oversee all sales and business development activities for Bombardier Transportation in the Americas. He succeeds Benoit Brossoit, who will remain with the company in an advisory capacity.



'Lee Sander will bring an unparalleled mobility industry knowledge and network from an engineering, customer and academic perspective,' said Laurent Troger, President of Bombardier Transportation. 'He will be instrumental in ensuring greater access to the US market, closer proximity to our customers and sustainable growth in this key region.'



Until recently, Sander was Managing Director, Global Transportation and US Infrastructure at Hatch Ltd.



