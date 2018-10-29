

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a positive start Monday, following last week's pullback. The market climbed in early trade, but pared its gains in the afternoon after gains on Wall Street began to erode.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 1.08 percent Monday and finished at 8,759.62. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 1.42 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 1.08 percent.



Lafargeholcim was among the top performing stocks of the session, climbing 3.6 percent. Swisscom also finished higher by 3.2 percent.



Swiss Life advanced 3.1 percent, Zurich Insurance gained 2.5 percent and Swiss Re added 2.4 percent.



Credit Suisse increase 2.2 percent, UBS rose 2 percent and Julius Baer added 0.9 percent.



Novartis rallied 2.2 percent after announcing additional brolucizumab Phase III results from year two that reaffirmed its positive year one findings.



Roche also finished higher by 0.3 percent, but Nestle fell 0.4 percent.



