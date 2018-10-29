

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republican Senator Ted Cruz, R-Tex., continues to lead in the closely watched Texas Senate race, according to the results of a Quinnipiac University poll released on Monday, although Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke has climbed within striking distance.



The poll showed Cruz with a 51 percent to 46 percent lead over O'Rourke among likely Texas voters, significantly narrower than the 54 percent to 45 percent advantage for the incumbent in a poll conducted earlier this month.



Cruz benefits from significant advantages among men and white voters, while O'Rourke leads among women, black and Hispanic voters. O'Rourke also leads 56 percent to 40 percent among independent voters.



'O'Rourke is within striking distance, but time is running out in a race that Democrats have hoped would deliver an upset victory that would be key to a Senate takeover,' said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.



'Cruz is ahead due to his winning the 'gender gap,' Brown added. 'He wins men 56 - 39 percent, while Representative O'Rourke can manage only a 52 - 45 percent edge among women.'



Potentially limiting O'Rourke's ability to further eat away at Cruz' lead, only 3 percent of likely Texas voters remain undecided and just 2 percent of likely voters who name a candidate say they might change their mind before Election Day next Tuesday.



The Quinnipiac survey of 1,078 likely Texas voters was conducted October 22nd through 28th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



