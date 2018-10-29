CFO will play a critical role within the executive leadership team

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES), a leading defense and aerospace electronics manufacturer, announced today that Mark Santamaria has been appointed as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to the sector.

As CFO, Mark will be responsible for all financial aspects of the company, including the contracts, compliance, and legal organization. He will be a Cobham AES Holdings Inc. board member, and will play an integral role in ensuring continued compliance with the special security agreement (SSA) in place with the U.S. Federal Government.

"Mark's extensive financial experience, spanning over 30 years within the defense industry, and strong leadership will play a critical role to the CAES organization. He is the ideal choice in driving CAES' future growth and fulfilling our commitments to our customers and shareholders," says, Jill Kale, President of Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions.

Mark holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Towson University, and holds a Black Belt in Lean Six Sigma.

Mark was previously the CFO at Mission Essential, a U.S. defense contractor primarily serving intelligence and military clients. He also assumed the role of CFO at AM General LLC, and The SI Organization. Additionally, Mark enjoyed a 24 year career at Lockheed Martin in various positions with increasing responsibilities.

About Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES)

CAES provides critical solutions for communication on land, at sea, and in the air and space, by moving data through off-the-shelf and customized products and subsystems including RF, microwave, millimeter wave, and high reliability microelectronics, antenna apertures and motion control solutions.

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions supplies defense, aerospace, security, medical, and industrial markets.

About Cobham

Cobham is a leading global technology and services innovator, respected for providing solutions to the most challenging problems, from deep space to the depths of the ocean. We employ more than 10,000 people on five continents, and have customers and partners in over 100 countries, with market leading positions in: wireless, audio, video and data communications, including satellite communications; defense electronics; air-to-air refueling; aviation services; life support and mission equipment.

