IBM Takes a Significant Step to Lead in Hybrid CloudInternational Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) announced Sunday that it would acquire Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT), the world's leading provider of open source cloud software.IBM is set to acquire the company for $190.00 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of about $34.0 billion. (Source: "IBM To Acquire Red Hat, Completely Changing The Cloud Landscape And Becoming World's #1 Hybrid Cloud Provider," IBM.

