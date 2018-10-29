PowerPlan Inc.: PowerPlan Names Software Veteran Joe Gomes as CEO

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerPlan, Inc., a leading provider of strategic corporate performance management for asset-intensive companies, today announced the appointment of Joseph "Joe" V. Gomes as CEO of the company.

Gomes brings extensive experience in client services, product management, strategic planning, operations and sales. He was most recently President of I.P.A., a healthcare technology company. Prior to joining I.P.A, Gomes was Senior Vice President, Operations at MedAssets, where he led the services organization. He held responsibility for software implementations, customer service, and account management for a client base of more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals, supporting the office of the CFO. Prior to MedAssets, Gomes held various leadership positions at WebMD and Eli Lilly & Company. He earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Auburn University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.



"PowerPlan has a proud history and strong culture, and I admire how the company has always delivered for its customers, which are just a few of the reasons why I am pleased to join this organization," said Gomes. "We have an exciting road ahead of us as we expand into new markets and transform our solutions to the cloud."

Gomes succeeds Charles Goodman, who is leaving PowerPlan for personal reasons. "I've been privileged to lead PowerPlan for the last three and a half years and I am proud of the progress I have been a part of with our products and our people," said Goodman. "I am confident in PowerPlan's leaders and its future."

"Under Charles's leadership, the company and team grew exponentially. He will be remembered for empowering the team, and I am certain he will be proud of what we accomplish in the future," added Gomes.

Joe, his wife, Lauren, and three children live in Georgia. Outside of work, Joe has a passion for fishing, skiing, and coaching pretty much any sport his kids play.

About PowerPlan

PowerPlan software provides financial insight into how complex rules and regulations impact your organization - empowering you to make credible decisions that improve overall corporate performance. The integrated solution provides complete visibility starting with forecasting and monitoring to scenario planning and analytics while maintaining financial compliance. PowerPlan, is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, email info@powerplan.com or visit www.powerplan.com .

For more information, contact:

pr@powerplan.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6fa6f4b-7d0a-48ba-93e2-6a9dbd04956f