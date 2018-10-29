

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After showing a strong move to the upside early in the session, shares of Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) continue to see significant strength in afternoon trading on Monday. Ralph Lauren is currently up by 4.6 percent.



The early rally by Ralph Lauren came after Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of the apparel maker's stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $149 per share.



Deutsche Bank said it is seeing early signs of brand turnaround at Ralph Lauren, with an improvement in the company's bottom line already apparent.



