New role positioned to drive both top and bottom line growth

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES), a leading defense and aerospace electronics manufacturer, announced today that Shawn Black will join CAES as Chief Operating Officer.

"I am pleased to have Shawn join our Executive Leadership Team. In this new role Shawn will be instrumental to CAES' future success as he will provide critical leadership and vision that will drive into operational strategies to achieve the organization's overall business goals. He will also assume all profit and loss responsibility, as well as driving operational excellence at all 16 CAES facilities," says Jill Kale, President of Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions.

Shawn brings a wealth of knowledge and deep expertise in the defense industry. He has spent 15 years at Leonardo DRS, a U.S. based defense contractor, where he held numerous leadership positions, including his most recent role as the Vice President and General Manager of the Electro-Optical Infrared Systems business. Shawn also served in the United States Marine Corps.

Shawn holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Pennsylvania State University, and a master's degree in business administration from Boston University.

About Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES)

CAES provides critical solutions for communication on land, at sea, and in the air and space, by moving data through off-the-shelf and customized products and subsystems including RF, microwave, millimeter wave, and high reliability microelectronics, antenna apertures and motion control solutions.

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions supplies defense, aerospace, security, medical, and industrial markets.

About Cobham

Cobham is a leading global technology and services innovator, respected for providing solutions to the most challenging problems, from deep space to the depths of the ocean. We employ more than 10,000 people on five continents, and have customers and partners in over 100 countries, with market leading positions in: wireless, audio, video and data communications, including satellite communications; defense electronics; air-to-air refueling; aviation services; life support and mission equipment.

