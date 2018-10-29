Fastbase Inc.: Google Analytics Extension Shows What Companies Search for on Google.com

Google has rolled out updates to its Analytics platform designed to help marketers better understand and identify their core audiences.

Included in these updates is Google Analytics Intelligence, a machine learning algorithm that predicts website traffic patterns and behaviors. When patterns fall outside of what Analytics Intelligence predicts, the tool triggers an alert. This feature is a step away from passive reporting and a step in the right direction towards meaningful analysis.

The most significant update, however, is the new Google InMarket Leads tool, powered by Fastbase. Using data from Google Analytics and Fastbase's business database, the tool reveals information about companies searching for products and services on Google. Because the tool reveals data on businesses (not the individuals) searching on Google, InMarket Leads has become popular with B2B marketers. This feature is a great alternative or supplement to Google Ads because now a company can view the leads that are searching for their product or service in almost real-time.

To start using InMarket Leads, enter a time period, location, and relevant keywords that a person would use when searching for your products or services online. A smart search feature populates ideas for related or popular keywords and can also generate keyword ideas based on your company's domain name. For example, TopDanmark would choose keywords like "business insurance, health insurance, and company pension" whereas Danfoss would choose keywords like "refrigeration, thermostats, heat pumps, and ventilation."

After performing the search, you're then presented with a list of potential prospects all ready to be downloaded. The list contains detailed information on the prospects, including company name, contact person, website, industry, address, email, phone number, and, most powerfully, the specific searches performed with the search date. The new InMarket Leads tool has just been launched at http://inmarketleads.fastbase.com (http://inmarketleads.fastbase.com/).

About Google Inc.

Google Inc. is an American software and IT company. The company is especially known for its search engine on the web "Google". The search engine is the largest search engine on the Internet with over 3.5 billion daily searches. A number of other products are also offered through a number of subsidiaries. Google Inc. is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

About Fastbase, Inc.

Fastbase is a U.S.-based company founded in 2015. As one of the fastest-growing software companies in the world within Big Data, Fastbase now analyzes over 6 billion website visitors from over 900,000 companies and top brands from around the world. www.fastbase.com (http://www.fastbase.com)

