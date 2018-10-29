Fastbase Inc.: Founded by Danish Entrepreneurs, Fastbase Becomes One of the Most Popular Web Analytics Companies in the World

Achieving consistent growth since 2016, Fastbase, the popular web analytics company, now analyzes over 6 billion site visitors each month. The company continues to skyrocket with new usership growing at a rate of 35% MoM, solidifying its position as one of the most successful web analytics companies in the world.

Nearly one million businesses and top brands from around the world are using Fastbase to analyze web traffic and generate leads with users ranging from KPMG and LinkedIn to Royal Bank of Scotland and BMW. The software's popularity stems from its ability to tell users which companies are visiting their websites, which pages are being viewed, and, most importantly, the keywords that are being searched for on Google to reach websites. The software is a powerful tool for businesses to better understand their potential customers' needs and interests.

The software can be installed on any website but is also available as an add-on for Google Analytics where users can quickly view their website visitors for free, without having to install the software. The basic version of Fastbase's web analysis software is free while the premium version costs $45USD per month. Sign in with Google Analytics for free: http://googleanalytics.fastbase.com/signin (http://googleanalytics.fastbase.com/signin)

Behind the US-based company is the Danish entrepreneur, Rasmus Refer, who has developed the proprietary algorithms that are being used to analyze billions of visitors each month. Due to rapid expansion, Fastbase is set to be listed on the London Stock Exchange in Spring 2019.

Fastbase is a U.S.-based company founded in 2015. As one of the fastest-growing software companies in the world within Big Data, Fastbase now analyzes over 6 billion website visitors from over 900,000 companies and top brands from around the world. www.fastbase.com (http://www.fastbase.com)





