The company received four awards at the 13th edition of the Global Carrier Awards, including the award for disruptive innovation. Neutrona was also recognized for its leadership in developing strategic alliances to serve enterprise customers in the Americas.

Neutrona Networks, the independent carrier specializing in customer experience and smart networks stole the spotlight at the Global Carrier Awards 2018 where it won four awards.

2018 Best Data Service Innovation Emerging Markets.

The company was recognized multiple times in the innovation category during the event that brings together telecommunications carriers from all over the world. Neutrona brought home more awards than any other participant, demonstrating its commitment to continuous innovation in order to provide a first-class customer experience.

Neutrona received the Best Data Service Innovation award for the third time in the past four years, showing its continued leadership position as the carrier who runs the most intelligent, flexible, and reliable network in the Americas region. The carrier developed and patented its next-generation SDN platform to provide advanced services such as Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) and Telemetry. These services allow enterprise clients to reduce costs, increase flexibility, visibility, agility and configurability of the networks that connect their offices, datacenters and virtual infrastructure in the public cloud.

"Being recognized by our industry reaffirms our strategy and vision and is, without a doubt, a great achievement for the entire team. These four awards reinforce our market leadership for hybrid SD-WAN and MPLS network services in Latin America. Our goal is to continue providing technological innovation, commercial flexibility and a unique first-class customer experience," said Luciano Salata, President of Neutrona Networks, and also its co-founder together with Mateo Ward.

"We are in a phase of rapid adoption of new technologies in Latam, especially the migration to the cloud (Amazon, Microsoft, Google) and the SD-WAN revolution that lowers network costs and increases flexibility, agility and control in a truly surprising way," added the executive, recognized as one of the 20 SDN Market Leaders of the year by Capacity Media.

The 13th edition of the Global Carriers Awards was held in London, the international capital of telecommunications, in the presence of more than 400 representatives of the global carrier community.

These awards reconfirm Neutrona's global positioning as the leading independent carrier in the Americas region, based on a strategy aimed at simplifying our client's journey through digital transformation and cloud adoption.

About Neutrona Networks

Neutrona Networks is a neutral and independent carrier that is re-writing the rules of telecommunications in Latin America by pioneering innovation in customer experience, network intelligence, and process automation. It provides SD-WAN, MPLS or hybrid networks and private cloud connect services to the largest telecommunications operators around the world and the Fortune 500 customers they serve, as well as regional and global enterprises based in the Americas. It has a direct presence in more than 15 countries, offering access to every city throughout the region via its extensive network of interconnections with local carriers and direct connectivity to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, among others. Its network is built on top of multiple submarine cable systems and terrestrial fiber rings monitored and managed with its own SDN solution.

More information at www.neutrona.com

