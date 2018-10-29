The research report on the global automation solutions market in the mining industry by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the global automation solutions market in the mining industry is the emergence of remote monitoring for enhancing employee safety. Automated remote-controlled solutions facilitate the monitoring and control of equipment and machinery from remote locations, thereby eliminating the need for employees to work in mining environments where the probability of uncertainties is high. Since employee safety is a major concern in the mining industry, mining companies have started employing remote monitoring automation solutions to enhance employee safety in workstations. The Australian mining company Rio Tinto has already employed automation and remote-control solutions for most of its operations. The Chinese government has already introduced stringent regulations that mandate automation in hazardous workstations.

This research report on the global automation solutions market in the mining industryalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of IIoT analytics for improving the ease of monitoring and service management as one of the key trends in the global automation solutions market in the mining industry:

Global automation solutions market in the mining industry: Emergence of IIoT analytics for improving ease of monitoring and service management

The adoption of automated technologies in the mining industry has increased owing to the development of IIoT and technological enhancements. The vendors have been providing consolidated products such as services and control modules through smart devices and wireless connectivity technology for industrial equipment. The IIoT platform helps in securely capturing data from all on-site mining equipment and provides remote access for monitoring services.

"Radio communication is being used as the primary mode of communication in the mining environment for various machinery that is deployed in remote locations. Wireless sensing is a technology, which runs on the IoT platform and is expected to replace radio communication during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automation.

Global automation solutions market in the mining industry: Segmentation analysis

This report on the global automation solutions market in mining industry segments the market by application (solutions and services) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The EMEA region is expected to dominate the global automation solutions market in the mining industry, followed by APAC and the Americas respectively. Australia and China are the major contributors to the growth of the automation solutions market in the mining industry in APAC.

