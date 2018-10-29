

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Contributing to a sharp pullback on Wall Street, a report from Bloomberg said the U.S. is preparing to announce tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports if next month's talks between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping fail to ease the trade war.



Citing three people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg said the announcement of the new round of tariffs could come by early December



Two of the people told Bloomberg the new tariffs would apply to Chinese imports that aren't already covered by previous rounds of tariffs, or approximately $257 billion worth of goods.



The report from Bloomberg comes as Trump and Xi are expected to meet on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, beginning November 30th.



Trump has previously suggested he would consider levying duties on nearly everything China exports to the U.S.



Shortly before imposing tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods in September, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on another $267 billion worth of Chinese goods.



'The $200 billion we're talking about could take place very soon, depending on what happens with them,' Trump told reporters last month. 'To a certain extent, it's going to be up to China.'



'I hate to say this, but, behind that, there's another $267 billion ready to go on short notice, if I want,' he added. 'That totally changes the equation.'



