

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $107.58 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $63.91 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $157.84 million or $0.94 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $669.63 million from $624.44 million last year.



Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $157.84 Mln. vs. $110.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.94 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $669.63 Mln vs. $624.44 Mln last year.



