

VENLO (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $60.3 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $48.5 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Qiagen NV reported adjusted earnings of $81.5 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $377.9 million from $364.0 million last year.



Qiagen NV earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $81.5 Mln. vs. $75.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.35 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q3): $377.9 Mln vs. $364.0 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.39 - $0.40 Full year EPS guidance: $1.33 - $1.34



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX