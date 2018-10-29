

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $314.17 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $10.62 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Continental Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $337.02 million or $0.90 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 75.3% to $1.28 billion from $0.73 billion last year.



Continental Resources Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $337.02 Mln. vs. $32.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.90 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q3): $1.28 Bln vs. $0.73 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX