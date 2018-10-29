

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Service Corp. International (SCI) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $68.9 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $56.2 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $64.3 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $778.8 million from $731.3 million last year.



Service Corp. International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $64.3 Mln. vs. $63.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.35 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q3): $778.8 Mln vs. $731.3 Mln last year.



