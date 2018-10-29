

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) announced, for the full-year 2018, FFO as adjusted per share is now expected in a range of $1.95 to $1.96 (previous guidance range of $1.93 to $1.96), and AFFO per share in the range of $1.79 to $1.80 (previously, $1.78 to $1.81).



For the full-year 2018, the company has increased its previously provided same-store growth guidance ranges: revenue now n the range of 3.25% to 3.50% (prior guidance range of 3.00% to 3.50%); and net operating income to be in a range of 3.25% to 3.50% (previous guidance range of 3.00% to 3.50%).



For the third-quarter, FFO as adjusted per share was $0.49, and AFFO per share was $0.44. Year-over-year same-store revenue, and net operating income growth for the quarter were 3.8 percent, and 3.9 percent, respectively.



