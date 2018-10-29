

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $17.64 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $15.26 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, UDR, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $130.95 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $266.14 million from $251.09 million last year.



UDR, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $130.95 Mln. vs. $126.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.44 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q3): $266.14 Mln vs. $251.09 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.45 to $0.46 Full year EPS guidance: $1.79 to $1.80



