

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Luc Seraphin as president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. Seraphin has been performing as interim CEO since June 2018. Prior to the current role, Luc served at Rambus as Senior Vice President & General Manager of the Memory and Interfaces Division, Rambus' largest business unit.



Eric Stang, Chairman of the Rambus Board of Directors, said, 'Our search process was exhaustive, and Luc's strategic vision, leadership, and focus on execution made him the obvious choice to lead Rambus to its next phase of success.'



